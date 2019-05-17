Man cut free from car after north-east crash

A man was cut free from a car after a crash on a north-east road that left three in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the B9022 near Portsoy at 3.17pm yesterday.

Police were forced to close the road after the collision, between a Ford Fiesta and a Citroen C3.

Two women were taken to hospital after getting out of the vehicles, while another man was “medically trapped”.

Two appliances from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service stations at Banff and Aberchirder were dispatched to the scene after a call from the ambulance service.

Firefighters used cutting gear to rescue the man from the car, before handing him over to the ambulance service.

Fire crews stood down at 4.15pm.

The conditions of those involved are not yet known.

The road was re-opened at around 11.15pm yesterday, following investigations by Police Scotland.