Man creates stunning sand art at Aberdeen beach

An Aberdeen care worker has told how he spends his spare time creating stunning elaborate sand drawings at the beach.

Dougie Bogie, 58, created an eye-catching, enormous picture of an octopus at Aberdeen beach yesterday.

And Dougie, who lives in Torry, spoke to the Evening Express about how he makes his striking works of art, which he creates every couple of weeks.

He said: “It usually takes about two hours.

“I only have between two and three hours before the tide comes back in.

“I use a broom handle and a garden rake. I draw it out and then use the rake.

“I get lots of comments from everybody, from kids right up to pensioners.”

Dougie said he was not put off by the fact the sea washes away his work almost immediately.

He said: “I quite like that it’s not permanent, so I can start something new the next time.”