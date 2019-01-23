Man faces court after alleged disturbance at Aberdeen supermarket

A man has been charged after an alleged disturbance at an Aberdeen supermarket.

It is understood workers at Sainsbury’s on Berryden Road had to open emergency exits to allow customers to leave during the incident.

Police were called to the scene just after 9pm on Monday following reports that a man was acting aggressively inside and outside the supermarket.

Police confirmed a man had been charged over the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 30-year-old man has been charged in relation to alleged threatening and abusive behaviour.”

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “There was an incident at our Berryden Road store.

“We are supporting police with their investigation.”

The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.