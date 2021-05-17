Man convicted over knife attack murder bid has appeal refused

A crack cocaine addict who tried to murder a man in a brutal knife attack at a north-east play park has had his appeal against his conviction refused.

Aaron Dines, known as Morrison, who wounded his victim five times, including inflicting three injuries to his abdomen in the assault, was jailed for eight years in November last year.

Morrison, who was 41 at the time of his conviction, left his victim 32-year-old Martin Noble permanently scarred after the attack at Bruar Court, Fraserburgh, in Aberdeenshire.

When police arrested him following the attempted murder he told officers: “It was me getting stabbed.”

Following his conviction, Morrison lodged an appeal against the decision and a hearing has now taken place on the matter.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed his appeal against conviction has been refused.

Morrison, a former tyre fitter, of Ash-Hill Place, Aberdeen, denied committing the murder bid on his victim on November 29 in 2018, but was convicted of the crime following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He was found guilty of repeatedly striking him on the body with a knife to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life and attempting to murder him.

He lodged a special defence of self-defence but told jurors: “I have never used knives in my life. I didn’t stab Martin Noble. I was petrified for my life.”