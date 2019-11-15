Man convicted of killing Aberdeen oil worker Steven Donaldson found dead in prison

A man convicted of killing Aberdeen oil worker Steven Donaldson has been found dead in prison, it has been reported.

Steven Dickie was discovered by prison officers at HMP Perth earlier today, according to The Evening Telegraph.

His death comes as accomplices Tasmin Glass and Callum Davidson were set to appeal their sentences for their involvement in Donaldson’s death in June last year.

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Prison Service said: “Steven Alexander Dickie, 24, a prisoner at HMP Perth, has died.

“He was convicted at Edinburgh Court on 30 May 2019. Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.”

In May this year, Dickie was given a life sentence and expected to serve a minimum of 23 years for murdering oil worker Mr Donaldson.

During a five-week trial, the High Court in Edinburgh was told how Glass convinced him to go to a play park where Davidson and Dickie drove him to Kinnordy Nature Reserve where he was murdered.

