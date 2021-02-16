Show Links
Man cleared of raping 14-year-old girl in Aberdeen woods but guilty of having unlawful sex with her

by Staff reporter
16/02/2021, 4:47 pm Updated: 16/02/2021, 5:13 pm
© PRESS AND JOURNALPolice sealed off a section of Greenfern Woods, near Barvas Walk, following reports of a rape.
Police sealed off a section of Greenfern Woods, near Barvas Walk, following reports of a rape.

A man has been cleared of raping a 14-year-old girl in Aberdeen woods – but has been convicted of having unlawful sex with her.

Connor Ferries was alleged to have attacked and raped the child at a wooded area near Barvas Walk, in Aberdeen, on October 23 in 2019.

Ferries, 23, formerly of Lang Stracht, in Aberdeen, had denied the offence.

