Man cleared of rape but guilty of having sex with two girls aged 13 and 15

By Kathryn Wylie
30/06/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 30/06/2021, 12:18 pm
Blair Thomson leaving the High Court in Aberdeen.

A man has been cleared of raping a 15-year-old girl at his Aberdeen flat – but a jury found him guilty of having sex with her.

Blair Thomson, 23, was also found guilty of having sex with a 13-year-old girl and also of sending and sharing indecent images with five girls, all under the age of 16.

The jury at the High Court in Aberdeen returned a not proven verdict to the rape claim, which was alleged to have taken place at his former home in Urquhart Road in August 2017.

