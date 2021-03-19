Teenager charged after Aberdeen bus window ‘recklessly’ smashed

A 16-year-old has been charged after a window of a double-decker bus was smashed in Aberdeen.

The First bus was parked on Provost Rust Drive on Monday, February 8 when it was targeted.

A large metal object was thrown towards the lower deck of the bus, smashing a window.

An investigation was launched and police trawled through CCTV to track down the culprit.

A report will now be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

PC Petrie, who investigated the incident, said: “This is a reckless act and had this bus been busy with passengers it could have been much worse than it was. Conduct like this will not be tolerated in our city and thankfully it is very rare.

“We will continue to take robust action against such individuals. I’d like to extend my thanks to the public who assisted with our inquiries.”