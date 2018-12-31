Man charged with murder over Aberdeen flat death

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a man at an Aberdeen flat.

Bohdan Cieslar, 59, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this afternoon.

Cieslar, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, faces a single charge – murder.

He made no plea at the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded in custody while the case was continued for further examination.

He is expected to appear again within the next eight days.

It comes after police were called to a flat at Donside Court in Tillydrone shortly before 2am on December 27 after receiving reports of an injured man.

The man, who has now been named as 44-year-old Aleksander Smerdel, of Poland, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but doctors were unable to save him.

It is understood he suffered stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Mr Smerdel’s next of kin has been updated and our thoughts are with them.

“We are content that this has been a contained incident however if anyone has information they believe may assist the police they are urged to contact officers on 101 using reference number 0334 of 27 December.”