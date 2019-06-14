Man charged with dangerous driving after vehicle detected at 109mph on north-east road

A man has been charged in connection with dangerous driving after a vehicle was detected travelling at 109mph on a north-east road.

A 29-year-old was charged over an incident on the A952 Mintlaw to Cortes road – a 60mph zone – at around 7pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old was also stopped on the same day after a vehicle was caught going at 65mph in a 30mph zone on South Road in Peterhead at around 10.20pm. Both drivers have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

At the time of both incidents the road was wet following heavy rain with conditions described as poor.

Road Policing Sergeant Andy Ramsay said: “Regardless of the weather conditions, any error at such high speed would almost certainly result in serious injury at the very least.

“Speed limits are there for a reason and should not be regarded as a target.”