Man charged with dangerous driving after incident involving horse on north-east road

Officers in the north-east are warning drivers to take care around horse riders.

It comes as a man was charged in connection with dangerous driving following an incident on Chapel of Stoneywood Road on Wednesday July 1.

The 54-year-old has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

According to officers, nobody was injured in the incident.

Constable Sarah Dickson, of the Bucksburn local policing team, said “Horse riders are particularly vulnerable road users, if you see a horse on the road you must adhere to Rule 215 of The Highway Code:

Be particularly careful of horse riders and horse-drawn vehicles especially when overtaking.

Always pass wide and slowly.

Horse riders are often children, so take extra care and remember riders may ride in double file when escorting a young or inexperienced horse or rider.

Look out for horse riders’ and horse drivers’ signals and heed a request to slow down or stop.

Take great care and treat all horses as a potential hazard; they can be unpredictable, despite the efforts of their rider/driver.

“Drivers who fail to adhere to the above are putting the rider, the horse, other road users and themselves at risk, and are likely committing a road traffic offence.”