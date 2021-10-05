Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Man charged with attempted robbery over failed Garthdee shop raid

By David McPhee
05/10/2021, 5:31 pm
A man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery at the shop in Garthdee

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted robbery after a failed shop raid in Garthdee.

James Townsley, 21, made no plea when he appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which took place at Gaitside Stores, on Gaitside Drive, Aberdeen.

The alleged crime happened just before 8pm on September 20.

Townsley made no plea when he appeared before the court.

He is facing one charge of attempted robbery and another of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Police made a public plea for information and said three men – including one brandishing a knife – allegedly entered the store before fleeing empty-handed.

Officers carried out a thorough search of the area and encouraged those within the Garthdee community to try to remember if they saw any suspicious behaviour in the area that day.

