Man, 32, charged with attempted murder after pedestrian hit by car in Fraserburgh

A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after pedestrian was hit by a car in Fraserburgh.
The man was “struck” by a vehicle in Topping Gardens just after 8pm on Sunday.
Police have now confirmed a man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow in connection with the incident.
In a statement, officers said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Fraserburgh.
“Around 8.05pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021, police received a report a man was injured after being struck with a car in Topping Gardens, Fraserburgh.”
