Man charged in relation to alleged thefts and attempted thefts in Aberdeen

A man has been charged in relation to alleged thefts and attempted thefts in Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today after a number of alleged thefts and attempted thefts in the Bridge of Don area.

The incidents happened on Monday, 9 October.

Detective Constable Greg Manley said: “Tackling acquisitive crime is a priority for Police Scotland and we are grateful to members of the public who have assisted us.

“We continue to urge people to contact police on 101 if you see something unusual or suspicious in your neighbourhood.

“In addition please always ensure your valuables are always locked and secure and that any sheds, outbuildings and garages are also secured.”