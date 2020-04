A man has been charged after a woman had her purse stolen in a north-east town.

A 61-year-old woman was not injured but was left shaken following the incident on Castle Street, Fraserburgh, on March 13.

A 37-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

He will appear in court in due course.

Detective Constable Debbie Mitchell said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

“The man is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.”