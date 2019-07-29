Man charged over ‘serious’ sex assault allegation in Aberdeen city centre

A man has been charged in connection with what police have described as a “serious” sexual assault in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the Roof Garden on Schoolhill, Aberdeen, next to the St Nicholas Centre, at 3.45am on Saturday after an alleged sexual assault of a woman in her late teens described by police as “vulnerable”.

Detectives said they have been able to follow a positive line of inquiry and have now charged a 20-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He was due to appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court today.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are investigating the serious sexual assault of a female which occurred in Aberdeen city centre. The incident occurred around 3.45am on Saturday July 27 at the top deck of the St Nicholas Centre, Schoolhill, Aberdeen.

“A 20-year-old male has been charged in connection with the alleged incident.”

DI Jennifer Cordiner said: “We are following a positive line of inquiry into what appears to be a targeted assault on a vulnerable female within the city centre.”

Workers and shoppers began arriving in the city centre on Saturday morning to find a police presence at the Roof Garden.

Two police cars were parked at the scene – one on Flourmill Lane and another on Upperkirkgate.

Police cordoned off the Roof Garden at either entrance until around 7pm on Saturday.

One officer was standing guard by police tape at the top of the rainbow steps near the Oor Wullie statue.

Another officer stood by police tape at the other entrance, next to the Kirk of St Nicholas graveyard, which was open as usual.

The shopping centre, which is part of the Bon Accord Centre, was open as usual. Staff from the centre could be seen assisting police on Saturday.

Traffic on Upperkirkgate and Flourmill Lane was not affected.