A man has been charged after a north-east mosque was daubed in racist graffiti.

A 42-year-old was arrested following an “extensive” investigation by Police Scotland into the incident, which took place at Elgin Mosque.

Officers were made aware of the graffiti on Monday.

He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Martin Macdougall said: “Once again I would like to thank all those who assisted with our investigation.”

