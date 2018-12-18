Man charged over break-ins in Aberdeen dating back to 2000

A man has been charged in connection with a series of break-ins in Aberdeen, with some dating as far back as 2000.

The 51-year-old has been charged in connection with 13 separate break-ins in the West End, Hazlehead and Rosemount areas of the city.

He was arrested and charged after a break-in was reported at Whitehall Road on Thursday.

Following inquiries, the man was also charged in connection with a historic break-in at homes between 2000 and 2005.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain said: “I would like to thank all those who assisted with our inquiries both at the time and following the most recent incident.”