Man charged over alleged threatening behaviour at Aberdeen takeaway

by Lee McCann
07/08/2019, 8:55 am
A 29-year-old man has been charged over alleged threatening and abusive behaviour at an Aberdeen city centre takeaway.

The incident happened at 1.20am on Sunday at a firm on Belmont Street.

It is alleged the man had caused a disturbance in the takeaway and had become verbally abusive to staff and officers.

Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal as a result of the incident.

A spokeswoman added: “A 29-year-old man has been charged in relation to threatening and abusive behaviour at a fast food outlet on Belmont Street at around 1.30am on August 4.

“He will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

