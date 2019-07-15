Man charged over sexual assault at north-east park liberated

A man charged in connection with a sexual assault in a north-east park has been liberated pending further investigations.

The 25-year-old, who had been due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today in relation to the incident at the town’s Doocot Park, was released and the court appearance did not go ahead.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The accused did not appear in court.

“They were liberated pending further police inquiries.”

A major investigation was launched after an incident at Doocot Park in the early hours of the morning on Friday June 21.

The alleged victim, a woman in her 30s, was left shaken but uninjured.