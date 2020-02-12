Man charged over alleged attempted murder in north-east town

A teenager has been charged following an alleged attempted murder in a north-east town.

Officers confirmed a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident which happened in the Gladstone Road area of Peterhead at around 11.40pm on Saturday.

As a result of the incident three men were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Martin Macdougall, CID, said: “This was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the Peterhead community.

“These types of incidents are rare and will not be tolerated.

“Inquiries are continuing in relation to the crime and I thank the public for the assistance already provided and ask that if anyone else has any information to contact the Police quoting incident number 4439 of February 8th.”

The man is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow.