Man charged in relation to drink driving in north-east

A 29-year-old man has been charged in relation to drink driving offences after being detected at more than twice the limit.

Police received a call from a member of the public at around 7.20am this morning reporting concern for a driver on the A96 near to Pitcaple heading towards Aberdeen.

Officers located the vehicle in the Dyce area where the driver was stopped and breathalysed.

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Road Policing Sergeant Pete Henderson said: “Monday of this week saw the start of the national Summer Drink Drive campaign and so it’s particularly disappointing that despite continued messages and enforcement people are still driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“For those who are detected and charged in relation to drink/drug driving it is a minimum 12-month driving ban, a criminal record, a substantial fine and the possibility of a prison sentence.

“Although the current campaign finishes at the end of next week I would encourage anyone with concerns regarding a driver or intelligence regarding drink/drug drivers to call us on 101. In an emergency always dial 999.”

“The safety of all road users in the north-east is a priority and we continue to urge motorists to consider if they are fit to drive – particularly the morning after when they may still be over the limit from having consumed alcohol the night before.”

