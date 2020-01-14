Man charged in connection with thefts in Aberdeen

A man has been charged in connection with thefts in Aberdeen.
The incidents include sneak-in thefts, thefts from a car, and fraud in the Peterculter area.
A 44-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.
A 44-year old man has been charged with a number of offences including sneak-in thefts, theft from a car and fraud in the Peterculter area of #Aberdeen recently. He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Tuesday 14 January). pic.twitter.com/CJonAnkWSv
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) January 14, 2020