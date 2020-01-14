Show Links
Man charged in connection with thefts in Aberdeen

by Callum Main
14/01/2020, 9:51 am Updated: 14/01/2020, 10:27 am
A man has been charged in connection with thefts in Aberdeen.

The incidents include sneak-in thefts, thefts from a car, and fraud in the Peterculter area.

A 44-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

