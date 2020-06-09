Man charged in connection with thefts from two north-east businesses

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with thefts from two north-east businesses.

Bon Bon sweet shop and Room 7 in Peterhead were broken into on Sunday, with valuable items stolen.

Now, a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the two separate housebreakings on Queen Street and Rose Street.

He is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Inspector George Cordiner, of the Peterhead Community Policing Team, said: “I would like to thank the local community for their assistance in this matter.

“Please continue to report any suspicious activity to Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”