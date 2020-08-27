Man charged in connection with stealing from vulnerable people in Aberdeen

A man has been charged after allegedly stealing from vulnerable people in Aberdeen.

The 37-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with six thefts from homes across the city between June 27 and August 19.

Following extensive inquiries, the man was traced and arrested yesterday.

He has been charged with a number of theft and fraud offences and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay of Aberdeen Proactive CID said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance with this inquiry, their support and invaluable evidence has led directly to an arrest being made.

“I would like to thank those affected for coming forward to report the crimes and would encourage those who may have been subject of similar crimes or indeed any crime to come forward so that we can provide you with the assistance and support you require.

“Following on from our Fraud Awareness Week which took place between 17 and 23 August, I would like to remind the public that, when presented with something that appears too good to be true it often is. If in doubt, lock them out.

“Anyone who wishes to report similar crimes to police should contact 101. We will ensure that your case is dealt with sensitively and that you are provided with appropriate support throughout.”