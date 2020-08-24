Man charged in connection with murder after death of 60-year-old found injured in Aberdeen flat

The man who died after being found injured in an Aberdeen property has been named as 60-year-old Clifford Anderson.

Clifford was employed at Scotrail for more than 30 years and was found at an address in Jasmine Terrace yesterday.

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with murder and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Clifford’s family paid tribute to the “happy, friendly person” in a statement released by police.

It said: “Cliff was a dearly beloved son of the late Ronald and Iris, a brother of Elaine and Iain, uncle and a friend to many. He will be sorely missed by all.

“Cliff was a happy, friendly person and a keen darts player. He was hard-working and dedicated to his job with Scotrail where he had been employed for over 30 years.

“We have been shocked by the recent events and it is obviously an extremely difficult time for us as a family. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Detective Inspector Gary Winter from the Major Investigation Team said: “My thoughts are with Cliff’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

“There will be a significant police presence and activity in the area whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident.

“This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.”

“Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1418 of 23 August.”