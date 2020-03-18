Man charged in connection with death of Aberdeen scientist Brenda Page in 1978

A man has been charged in connection with the death of an Aberdeen scientist more than 40 years ago.

Dr Brenda Page, 32, was found dead in her flat on Allan Street on July 14 1978.

Officers confirmed a 79-year-old man has been charged in connection with her death and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

The genetic scientist was working at Aberdeen University at the time of her death.

A murder inquiry was launched and the investigation was reopened almost five years ago.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “A number of people have contacted police to provide information following our appeal yesterday. I would like to thank them for their assistance, along with all those who have helped with the investigation so far.

“I continue to urge anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the inquiry and has not yet spoken to the police to get in touch as soon as possible.

“I also ask any previous witnesses from 1978, or from the subsequent review from 2014 onwards, who have changed their contact address or telephone numbers to get in touch and update us.

“Please call 101 quoting reference number 479 of 17 March or e-mail SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk”

Police launched an extensive inquiry into the events surrounding the death of the geneticist – who had a second job as an escort.

A damaged window suggested her flat had been broken into but nothing had been stolen.

Brenda was last seen at 2am on July 14 1978 when she left the Treetops Hotel on Springfield Road, Aberdeen.

She was found hours later in her home on Allan Street by a university colleague who had become worried when she failed to turn up for work.

Police announced in 2015 they would reopen the investigation into the unsolved case of Brenda’s death.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the unsolved case in 2018, the Evening Express spoke with Detective Inspector Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

He revealed police received 800 separate pieces of information from people connected to the case.

Officers combined these with previous witness statements and evidence gathered after Brenda’s death in 1978.

A new podcast series called Reporter – Black Gold, presented by former Evening Express journalist Ruth Warrander, probed the details of Brenda’s case with interviews from her friends, family and those involved.