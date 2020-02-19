Man charged in connection with alleged incidents in north-east

A man has been charged in connection with alleged incidents in the north-east.

Police said the man, 29, has been charged in connection with an alleged assault with intent to rob a furniture store on Ythan Terrace, Ellon.

He has also been charged in relation an alleged break-in at The Ashvale Fish Restaurant on The Square, Ellon.

Both alleged incidents took place yesterday, police said.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”

Detective Sergeant Kate Coyle said she wanted to thank the public for their assistance.