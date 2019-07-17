Man charged in connection with break-in at Aberdeen property

A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a property in Aberdeen.

The incident happened in the Station Road South area of Peterculter at around 7pm on Monday.

The 43-year-old man has also been charged in connection with an intended theft in the Malcolm Road area on the same day.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Inquiry officer Detective Constable Ailsa McKain said: “We are grateful to members of the public who have supported us while inquiries were carried out.

“We continue to urge anyone with concerns or who sees anything suspicious in their neighbourhood to contact police on 101.”