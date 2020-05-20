Man charged in connection with assault and theft at Aberdeen shop

A man has been charged in connection with an assault following an incident at an Aberdeen store.

Officers were seen outside the Sainsbury’s Local supermarket on Schoolhill shortly before 9am this morning.

Police Scotland confirmed a 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault and theft by shoplifting at a store on St Nicholas Street.

Sergeant Nick Searle, of the city centre community policing team, said: “Police Scotland can confirm a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault and theft by shoplifting at a premises on St Nicholas Street in Aberdeen around 8.20am.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”