Man charged in connection with alleged thefts and break-ins in Aberdeen

A man has been charged in connection with a number of alleged thefts and break-ins in Aberdeen.

The alleged incidents happened in the Midstocket Road area in March, Gladstone Place in May and Thistle Court on Tuesday.

A 42-year-old man is set to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the alleged thefts and housebreakings.

Detective Constable Euan Martin said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling acquisitive crime and ensuring that those responsible face the consequences of their actions, regardless of the passage of time.

“Anyone who sees or hears any unusual or suspicious behaviour is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, ideally at the time it occurs.”

