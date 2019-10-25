Man charged in connection with alleged robbery at Aberdeen petrol station

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a petrol station in Aberdeen.

The alleged incident happened at the Shell garage on Wellington Road in the city on October 12.

Police said a shop keeper was threatened and money was demanded.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A man has been charged in connection with this alleged incident.

“The 18-year-old is due to appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.”

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris of Aberdeen CID said: “We would like to thank the local community and public who assisted following our earlier appeals for information.

“Officers launched a thorough investigation into this incident which has now resulted in a man being charged in connection.”