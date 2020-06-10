Man charged in connection with alleged multiple thefts across the north-east

A man has been charged in connection with multiple alleged thefts across the north-east.
The 35-year-old was arrested after thefts were committed in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Officers from the City Centre policing team caught him and he will be up in court in the near future.
PC Ewen said: “Crimes of dishonesty will not be tolerated, no matter where you commit them, you will be caught.”
