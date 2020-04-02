Man charged in Aberdeen after failing to comply with coronavirus legislation

A man stopped by police in Aberdeen city centre has been charged for failing to comply with coronavirus legislation.

The 54-year-old was stopped in the Holburn Street area on Tuesday evening.

According to a Police Scotland spokeswoman he had been previously warned by officers.

The man was also charged in connection with a theft and drinking alcohol in a public place.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

In a separate incident a 44-year-old man was charged with breaching an anti-social behaviour order and bail offences after being stopped by police on Union Street yesterday.