Man charged for stealing milk in Aberdeen community

A man has been charged after milk and food deliveries were stolen in an Aberdeen community.

Residents in Northfield reported that their weekly packages had been stolen from their door steps in the early hours of the morning on Thursday April 23.

After extensive house-to-house and CCTV inquiries and a number of named suspects being investigated, a man has been charged in connection with the thefts.

PC David Padgham, of the Mastrick Community Policing Team, said: “The theft of milk may seem like a trivial or childish crime to commit, however during such uncertain and turbulent times the act of one person has forced people to leave their homes unnecessarily to repurchase essential items, putting themselves and their families at risk.

“We’d like to thank members of the community for their support.”