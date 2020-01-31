Man charged following sneak-in thefts in Aberdeen

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two sneak-in thefts in Aberdeen.

The incidents happened on Tuesday and Thursday this week in the West End and Airyhall areas respectively.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Inspector Lisa Sim, of Whinhill Police Station, said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling acquisitive crimes. This sends a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.

“I’d also like to remind residents to review your home security and ensure all doors and windows are secured. If you do see or hear any suspicious activity around a property, please contact Police Scotland on 101, or 999 if it’s an emergency.”