Man charged following north-east Burger King robbery

A man has been charged following a robbery at a north-east fast food outlet.

Burger King in Elgin was targeted at around 11.50pm on Sunday.

Police have now arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, of North East Division CID, said: “This was a very frightening experience for the staff involved and I want to thank all those who came forward with information.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are still seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with further information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4329 of 13 October. Or they can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”