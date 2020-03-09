Man charged following incident on north-east road

A man has been charged after a crash on a major north-east road.

It follows a one-vehicle incident on the A90 at Scotston, between Laurencekirk and Fordoun, shortly before 8am today.

A police spokesman confirmed a 26-year-old man has since been charged.

She said: “A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences following a one-car crash on the A90 northbound near Scotston, which happened around 7.40am on Monday, March 9.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”