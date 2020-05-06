Man charged following disturbance on Aberdeen street

A 56-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance in an Aberdeen street last night.

Police were called out to Balgownie Way and were seen attending a property following reports of an ongoing incident.

Now, a man has been charged and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later on today.

Inspector Graeme Penny, of the Bucksburn and Danestone community policing team, said: “We were called around 8.10pm to a report of a disturbance in Balgownie Way, Aberdeen.

“A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday May 6.”