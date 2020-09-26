Man charged following chainsaw theft from north-east farm

A man has been charged after chainsaws and other equipment were stolen from a north-east farm.
Police appealed for information earlier this week following the break-in at Hilton Farm, Boyndie, near Banff on Wednesday.
Officers have now confirmed a 21-year-old has been charged. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
PC Casey Conner appealed for information and said rural crime was a “priority” for the force.
