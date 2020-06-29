Man charged following cannabis recovery in Aberdeen

A man has been charged after cannabis worth more than £3,000 was seized in Aberdeen.

Police conducted a search in the Summerhill area of Aberdeen under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of £3,200 was seized.

The 29-year-old man involved is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

PC Nick Cow of Aberdeen CID Proactive said, “We remain committed to tackling and disrupting those who are involved in the supply of drugs within our communities.

“If you have any information or concerns regarding drug crime in your community, please report this to us by contacting 101. Alternatively you can report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”