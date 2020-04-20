Man charged following break-in at Aberdeen home

A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a home in Aberdeen.

The 48-year-old man allegedly broke into a residential property at Rosemount Place in Aberdeen during the early hours on Sunday.

Police arrived on the scene after receiving a report about this and searched the area, where they found him.

He has now been arrested and charged in connection with theft and housebreaking and a report is being sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

PC Dan Forsyth, of the City Centre Community Policing Team, said: “I would like to thank the community for being vigilant and swiftly reporting the incident to us.”