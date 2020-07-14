Man charged following assault and robbery in Aberdeen

A man has been charged in connection with an assault and robbery in Aberdeen.

The incident happened around 5.30pm on Wednesday July 1 in Victoria Lane, Torry when two men were assaulted and robbed as they walked down the lane.

A mountain bike was stolen during the assault.

Now, a 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the other two men who are believed to have been involved in the crime.

Anyone who can help, who has not already spoken to officers, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident 2598 of 1 July or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.