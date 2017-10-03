Man charged in connection with alleged attack in Aberdeen city centre

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Police have charged a 25-year-old man in connection with an alleged serious assault in Aberdeen city centre.

Officers were made aware of the incident in the city’s Langstane Place in the early hours of Tuesday, September 26, 2017, whereby a man in his 20s sustained serious facial injuries.

The 25-year-old is due to appear in court today.

PC Thomas Bashforth, of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted with this enquiry following our earlier appeal for information.”