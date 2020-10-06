Man charged in connection with trapping bird of prey

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with the illegal trapping of a bird of prey.

A bird was recovered by officers in the Formartine area of Aberdeenshire before being released unharmed.

The man will be reported to the Specialist Procurator Fiscal.

PC Davis said: “Police responded to a report of a trapped bird of prey which was recovered safe and well and released unharmed.

“Police Scotland take wildlife crime seriously and appreciate the assistance we get from our communities.

“If you have information or concerns you can contact us on 101.”