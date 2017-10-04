Man charged with alleged transphobic sexual attack on woman in Aberdeen street

A man has been charged with an alleged transphobic sexual attack on a woman.

Christopher Paton is claimed to have pulled down the woman’s clothing and underwear while on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen.

The 41-year-old allegedly kissed her on the face and put his mouth on her body over her clothing.

The alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was said to have been subjected to the sexual assault on July 12 this year.

Paton, of Flat 10, 729 Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, is claimed to have touched the woman’s buttocks over her clothes while making “sexually explicit” comments to her.

Court papers state that prosecutors will set out to prove that the offence was aggravated by prejudice relating to transgender identity.

Paton was due to appear at the city sheriff court to face the charge yesterday. He failed to make an appearance and sheriff Graeme Buchanan granted a warrant for his arrest.