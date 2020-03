A man has been charged after two young girls were approached in a north-east town.

The 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident in Huntly shortly before 9am yesterday.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with approaching two young girls in the Huntly area of Aberdeenshire yesterday.

“The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.”