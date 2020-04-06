Man charged after woman’s purse stolen in north-east town

A man has been charged after a woman’s purse was stolen in a north-east town.

The 61-year-old was on Castle Street in Fraserburgh when the incident occurred.

The woman was left shaken but otherwise uninjured by the theft, which happened on Friday March 13.

Officers have since been carrying out inquiries and a 37-year-old man has now been charged by officers in connection with the incident.

The man is scheduled to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court in due course.

Police in the north-east have thanked members of the public for their help while the investigation was carried out.

Detective Constable Debbie Mitchell said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

“The man is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.”