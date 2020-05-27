Man charged after woman approached in north-east town

A man has been charged after a woman was approached in an north-east town.

The incident happened in Forres on Saturday, with officers appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man approached a woman walking in the Pilmuir Road West area at around 10.25pm.

Today, Police Scotland confirmed a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident in which the woman was not injured, but left shaken.

A statement from officers said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, with the man set to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.