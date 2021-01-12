Man charged after windows smashed on Aberdeen street

A 21-year-old man has been charged after windows were smashed on an Aberdeen street.

Police officers were called to the city’s Jasmine Terrance just before 8am on December 29 to reports that windows had been targeted.

A number of windows had been smashed along the street.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed a man has now been charged in connection to the incident.

He said: “A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the vandalism of windows on Jasmine Terrace in Aberdeen which occurred around 7.55am on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Speaking at the time, Shona Forbes-Black, who lives on the street, said: “I heard a very loud smash at around 7:45am when I was on the phone to my dad.

“I looked out to make sure my car window hadn’t been smashed because it sits right outside my window. I’ve also got a bottle bin outside and I thought it was peculiar that someone would be making such a noise with one bottle at that time of the morning.

“My next-door neighbour’s window was smashed, so what I heard was correct and I’m very lucky it didn’t happen to me.”